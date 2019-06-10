Chalmers’ Confidence & Swimming With His Eyes Closed (Video)

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

While competing on night 2 of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials, 100m freestyle Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers ripped a near-lifetime best of 1:45.76 in the men’s 200m free. The race represents just 1 of a potential 4 World Championships qualifying events he’s taking on here in Brisbane, with his schedule also lined up with the 50m free, 100m free and 100m fly.

For King Kyle, his 200m free time tonight was clocked on a massive back half where the 20-year-old out-touched a leading Clyde Lewis by just .12 at the end. Chalmers opened in a split of 52.06 to be positioned 3rd at the halfway point, only to turn on his closing speed in a hurry to snap off a final 100m of 53.70, including a final 50 of 26.58, the fastest ending lap in the field by over half a second.

His 1:45.76 mark tonight checks-in as just the 2nd sub-1:46 outing of the Marion swimmer’s career. He took the 200m free Commonwealth Games title last year in 1:45.56, splitting 52.44/53.12, including a final 50m of 26.29.

Below, Chalmers explains that he was gunning for a world-class time in the 200m free and is such a believer in his training he feels he could swim with his eyes closed.