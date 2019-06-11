Emma McKeon Denies Titmus In 200; Clocks New PB & Fastest Since 2016

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Beating her bronze medal-winning time from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, 25-year-old Emma McKeon unleashed a monster 1:54.55 winning mark in tonight’s 200m freestyle.

Competing on night 3 of the 2019 Aussie World Trials, the Griffith University star crushed the women’s field on the whole, with National Record holder Ariarne Titmus finishing about a half second behind in 1:55.09, with Shayna Jack rounding out the top 3 in 1:56.37 still both stellar times in their own right. Titmus’ time also dips under the World Championships QT.

For McKeon, the versatile multiple Olympic medalist staked her claim on this event early, clinching the top seed easily in a solid 1:56.76. That morning effort was already within range of her season-fastest of 1:56.00, the time that gave McKeon the silver behind Titmus’ newly-minted NR of 1:54.30 from Aussie Nationals this past April.

Splits for Michael Bohl-trained McKeon include 55.35/59.20.

McKeon’s personal best previous to tonight’s swim was the 1:54.83 thrown down at Olympic Trials now more than 4 years ago. In Rio, she clinched bronze in 1:54.92.

With her outing tonight, McKeon frog hops American Katie Ledecky and Swede Sarah Sjostrom to sit behind Titmus as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world this season.

On the all-time list worldwide, McKeon rockets herself up from 10th to 7th, now sitting ahead of the late Camille Muffat of France, Femke Heemskerk of Netherlands and Missy Franklin of the U.S.