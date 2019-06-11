Emma McKeon Denies Titmus In 200; Clocks New PB & Fastest Since 2016

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
Brisbane Aquatic Centre
LCM
Swimming Australia 2019 World Championships – Selection Policy
Beating her bronze medal-winning time from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, 25-year-old Emma McKeon unleashed a monster 1:54.55 winning mark in tonight’s 200m freestyle.
Competing on night 3 of the 2019 Aussie World Trials, the Griffith University star crushed the women’s field on the whole, with National Record holder Ariarne Titmus finishing about a half second behind in 1:55.09, with Shayna Jack rounding out the top 3 in 1:56.37 still both stellar times in their own right. Titmus’ time also dips under the World Championships QT.
For McKeon, the versatile multiple Olympic medalist staked her claim on this event early, clinching the top seed easily in a solid 1:56.76. That morning effort was already within range of her season-fastest of 1:56.00, the time that gave McKeon the silver behind Titmus’ newly-minted NR of 1:54.30 from Aussie Nationals this past April.
Splits for Michael Bohl-trained McKeon include 55.35/59.20.
McKeon’s personal best previous to tonight’s swim was the 1:54.83 thrown down at Olympic Trials now more than 4 years ago. In Rio, she clinched bronze in 1:54.92.
With her outing tonight, McKeon frog hops American Katie Ledecky and Swede Sarah Sjostrom to sit behind Titmus as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the world this season.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 FREE
Titmus
1.54.30
|2
|Katie
LEDECKY
|USA
|1.55.32
|11/30
|3
|Sarah
SJOSTROM
|SWE
|1.55.39
|04/12
|4
|Emma
McKeon
|AUS
|1.56.00
|04/09
|5
|Siobhan
HAUGHER
|HKG
|1.56.05
|06/08
On the all-time list worldwide, McKeon rockets herself up from 10th to 7th, now sitting ahead of the late Camille Muffat of France, Femke Heemskerk of Netherlands and Missy Franklin of the U.S.
Fantastic for McKeon, been a bit quiet and overshadowed lately, great to see her roar back. Must be hard seeing your records and titles fall…Australia will be getting some relay silverware based on tonight’s times, incredible depth.
Silver ?
Silverware in this context means a medal of any colour rather than silver specifically. USA will have to be at their very best and both teams could break the WR.
McKeon 1.54.55, Titmus 1.55.09 (and she has a PB at 1.54.30), Jack 1.56.37 (and she’s on a solid improving path), Throssell 1.56.62, Wilson 1.56.85. In brief: two 1.54 swimmers and two 1.56 swimmers.
Considering the rolling start, the 7.40 barrier is near and the historical leadership Usa in this race staggering.
USA will be underdog in the upcoming championship but they will roar back in the next year specifically at the Tokyo Olympic
Very exciting for them . They won 2008 & China has the WR .
Great swim by McKeon. It seemed she was prioritizing the 100FS and 100BF and that her best days in the 200FS were over. Wrong. Australia will have a very decent 4X200 team. At the Pan Pacs they surprised the USA due largely to a surprisingly slow leg from Allison Schmitt. This time around if all the American girls are firing Australia will still pose a strong challenge. I can’t see any other realistic gold medal contenders.