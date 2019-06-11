2019 Aussie World Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

25-year-old Emma McKeon has already qualified for next month’s World Championships via her 100m fly win on night 1, and now the Olympian looks primed to add this 200m free to her lineup.

Hitting the wall in a stellar prelims time of 1:56.76, the Olympic bronze medalist in this event represented the only sub-1:57 swimmer of the field this morning, with St. Peters Western’s Shayna Jack the next in line in 1:57.50.

McKeon finished with the silver at April’s National Championships, clocking a time of 1:56.00 there, her fastest of the season and the 4th fastest time in the world. Taking the gold there was Ariarne Titmus, the 18-year-old who lowered her own 400m free National and Commonwealth Record with a mighty 3:59.53 on night 1.

Titmus was the title winner in this 200m free in April with a time of 1:54.30, setting a new Aussie Record and world #1 time in Adelaide. This morning the St. Peters Western star laid low, taking the 5th seed in 1:58.26.

The women are not only vying for individual slots for Gwangju, but also the all-important relay positions to improve their bronze medal standing from the 2017 World Championships. A minimum time of 1:56.34 is what it will take for individual qualification, a mark at least half of the finalists have come near in the past.