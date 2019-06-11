Distance Freestyler Elle Braun Verbally Commits to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elle Braun, a junior at Upper Dublin High School and the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club in Fort Washington in suburban Philadelphia, has verbally committed to Wisconsin. She’ll join the Badgers in the fall of 2020.

Braun is primarily a distance freestyler. After a flat sophomore season, she exploded as a junior and dropped a ton of time in all of her primary events.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.26

100 free – 52.30

200 free – 1:49.57

500 free – 4:51.00

1000 free – 9:59.99

1650 free – 16:48.82

Time Progression in Yards:

Freshman Sophomore Junior 200 free 1:52.09 1:52.27 1:49.57 500 free 4:56.31 4:56.61 4:51.00 1000 free 10:24.73 10:20.19 9:59.55 1650 free 17:04.17 17:06.76 16:48.82

While Wisconsin has some strong program history in the women’s distance freestyles (Cierra Runge, who transferred to Arizona State last year; Danielle Valley; Carly Piper), it was a hole in the Badgers’ lineup in Yuri Suguiyama‘s first season as head coach. At the Big Ten Championships, Wisconsin’s only scorer in the women’s mile was senior Grace Tierney in 13th place (16:24.70). Another senior, Sydney Lofquist, was their only scorer in the women’s 500 with a 4:46.79 for 22nd place. The potential for that group under Suguiyama, however, is intriguing, given that he was the coach of swimmer Katie Ledecky when she rose to prominence as the fastest women’s distance swimmer in history and won Olympic gold in 2012 in the 800 free at just 15 years old.

