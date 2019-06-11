Mack Horton Misses Final Worlds Individual Qualification Opportunity

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

We’ve chronicled the troubles Olympic champion Mack Horton has endured during the past few days in Brisbane, but the situation became even more dire tonight.

Racing his 3rd individual event, the men’s 800m freestyle tonight, Horton wound up finishing 3rd in a time of 8:01.30, not enough to book an individual selection ticket to Gwangju in the event. This was after the 23-year-old Melbourne Vicentre athlete already missed individual qualification in the 200m free and 400m free events.

In the 400m free, Horton took silver in a time of 3:46.47. His placement and time combination misses the qualification criteria set by Swimming Australia at least on paper, but there’s always a chance the Olympic champion could be discretionarily selected to the squad if they think he can muster up medal potential.

His 200m free time of 1:47.05 rendered Horton 5th in that hotly-contested event, which should include him in the relay selection, but only the top 4 are essentially guaranteed.

Bottom line, Horton’s Trials have gone far from what he would have hoped. We’ll have to see what kind of reprieve Swimming Australia grants the freestyle ace once the roster is finally announced.