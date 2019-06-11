Georgia 1-3A State Champion Hannah Wasmuth Verbally Commits to Villanova

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Wasmuth, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Norcross, Georgia, has verbally committed to Villanova University for the 2020-21 school year. Wasmuth is finishing up her junior year at Wesleyan School. She won the 1A – 3A 100 back (56.49) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:05.56) at 2019 GHSA 1-5A State Championships last February. She also led off the medley relay (27.05) and anchored the 400 free relay (52.80), helping Wesleyan finish 7th overall. As a sophomore in 2018 she was runner-up in the 100 back (56.42) and placed third in the 200 free (1:51.64).

In club swimming, Wasmuth represents Dynamo Swim Club. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back. At Cary Futures last summer, she swam the 200/400 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM. She was a finalist in both backstroke events and left the meet with new PBs in the LCM 100 back and 400 IM.

Wasmuth will join the Villanova class of 2024 with another backstroker from Georgia, Audrey Pastorek. The Wildcats won the Big East Championship this season, with senior Darby Goodwin winning the 100 back and 200 back titles. Wasmuth’s best times would have placed her in the A finals of both events at the conference meet. She also would have scored in the A finals of the 200 IM and the 400 IM and the B finals of the 200 free and 500 free.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.81

100 back – 56.42

200 back – 2:01.45

200 IM – 2:05.56

400 IM – 4:25.65

200 free – 1:51.64

500 free – 5:01.26

Congratulations to Hannah Wasmuth on her commitment to further her academic and athletic careers at Villanova University #DynamoDNA #GoNOVA ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/pBTCxqAlZ3 — Dynamo Swim Club (@DynamoSwimClub) May 28, 2019

