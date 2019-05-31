GCAT’s Audrey Pastorek Announces Verbal Commitment to Villanova

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Savannah, Georgia’s Audrey Pastorek has announced her verbal commitment to Villanova University for 2020-21. Her older brother Brennan Pastorek just wrapped up his sophomore year on the Stanford men’s swimming and diving team.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Villanova University! With the combination of family atmosphere, coaching philosophy, and academic reputation, I knew Villanova was the right fit for me. I cannot wait to be part of such an incredible team starting in 2020. Go Wildcats!!”

Pastorek is a junior at Savannah Country Day School. She won the 200 IM (2:03.70) and 100 back (55.42) as a sophomore at the Georgia High School 1-5A State Championships. In club swimming, where she represents Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team, she is a state champion in the 200 back in both long course meters and short course yards. At last summer’s Georgia Swimming LSC Senior Long Course Championships, she took first in the 200m back with 2:18.45, third in the 400 IM (5:02.00), 9th in the 100 back (1:04.83), 9th in the 200 IM (2:23.36), and 12th in the 100 breast (1:15.94). More recently, she won the 200y back (1:59.42), was runner-up in the (55.59) and 400 IM (4:21.56), and placed third in the 200 IM (2:04.93) at the Georgia Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. She earned PBs in the 200 back and 200 IM at the Southern Premier Invitational in March.

The Wildcats placed first among six teams at the 2019 Big East Championships. Pastorek would have won the 200 back and would have been an A finalist in the 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She also would have made B finals in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Darby Goodwin, Villanova’s top backstroker, and Elise Pidutti, the fastest 200 IMer, were seniors this year. Kelly Montesi, the #1 400 IMer, will overlap two years with Pastorek.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 55.15

200 back – 1:58.85

200 IM – 2:03.40

400 IM – 4:21.56

100 breast – 1:05.88

200 breast – 2:23.64

