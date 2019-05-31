Waterloo Seniors Anwar, Katzman, Riser, and Kuhn Commit to NCAA Programs

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Four high school seniors from Waterloo Swimming in Austin, Texas participated in the team’s annual Flag Signing ceremony to mark their commitments to swim in college. Their flags were then hung up in the swim center for everyone to see. In the above photo, the seniors are joined by a large group of Waterloo swimmers who came out to help them celebrate.

From left to right, they are Samir Anwar (UT Permian Basin), Cameron Katzman (SMU), Ethan Riser (UMBC), and Steven Kuhn (Emory).

Samir Anwar – The University of Texas of the Permian Basin

Anwar hails from Round Rock and attends McNeil High School (although he does not participate in high school swimming). He is a Sectionals qualifier and recently achieved a PB in the 100 breast at College Station Sectionals. He has already notched best LCM times in the 400 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Anwar would have been 4th in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 breast on the UT Permian Basin roster this past season. His top SCY times include:

100 breast – 1:00.36

200 breast – 2:14.04

Cameron Katzman – Southern Methodist University

Katzman lives in Austin and swims for McNeil High School. He placed 6th in the 200 IM (1:52.01) and 11th in the 100 back (51.22) at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships. In club swimming, he competed at 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors West in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back and finaled (21st) in the 200 back. He also finaled at College Station Sectionals in the 100 back (11th), 200 back (7th), 100 fly (16th), and 200 IM (16th).

At SMU, Katzman will join Colin Feehery, Connor Gamble, Kolos Nagy, Riley Hill, and Tyler Barfield in the class of 2023. His top SCY times include:

200 back – 1:48.21

100 back – 50.21

200 IM – 1:50.09

100 fly – 49.73

Ethan Riser – University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Riser is from Austin and swims for Westwood High School. He placed 10th in the 100 fly (50.61) and 22nd in the 200 IM (1:56.90) at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships. He swam at 2018 Winter Juniors West and was a finalist at College Station Sectionals in the 200 fly (8th).

Riser will suit up for the Retrievers with Zach Deal and Luke Gude. His best times include:

200 fly – 1:49.51

100 fly – 50.05

200 IM – 1:54.35

200 back – 1:54.28

100 back – 52.38

Steven Kuhn – Emory University

Kuhn, who hails from Cedar Park, is a senior at Hill Country Bible School in Austin. He won the 200 free with a new state record at the 2019 Texas TAPPS Division III Championships. He also placed third in the 100 breast and was named Swimmer of the Meet. In club swimming, Kuhn competed at Winter Juniors West in the 200 free and 100/200 breast; he earned PBs in the 200 free and 100 breast. He swam at College Station Sectionals in the 50/100/500 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly and was a finalist in the 100 breast (28th) and 200 breast (40th).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.19

200 breast – 2:05.58

200 free – 1:42.89

