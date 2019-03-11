Eagle Swim Team’s Luke Gude Commits to UMBC for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eldersburg, Maryland’s Luke Gude has committed to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and will begin in the fall of 2019. Gude is a senior at Liberty High School and swims for coach Scott Ward at Eagle Swim Team.

“As soon as I walked onto the campus, I saw how close the team was in and out of the pool and I knew I wanted to be a part of that culture. I am beyond excited for the next four years to further my academic and swimming career with UMBC!”

Gude is a polyvalent swimmer who excels in fly, back, free and IM. He had a slew of PBs at the Maryland LSC Senior Short Course Championships in February, finaling in the 100 fly and 200 fly and improving his lifetime bests in the 200/1000 free, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Last summer, at the LCM version of the same meet, he notched new PBs in the 100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

UMBC men won their second consecutive America East title in February, scoring a record 1113.5 points in defense of their 2018 title. Gude would have added to the Retrievers’ tally with an A-final appearance in the 200 fly and B-finals appearances in the 100 fly and 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 52.33

200 fly – 1:56.56

200 back – 1:58.93

100 back – 55.00

400 IM – 4:18.81

