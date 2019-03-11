3x Carlsbad Sectionals Champ Jude Williams Sends Verbal Commitment to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Yucaipa, California’s Jude Williams has opted to swim for the University of Wisconsin beginning in the 2020-21 school year. He will join Andrew Benson in the class of 2024.

“I am extremely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin! This would have never been possible without the endless support from all my family, friends, and coaches along the way and I look forward to competing for such a great program! #onwisconsin”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Williams is a junior at Redlands East Valley High School. As a sophomore last May, he finished 3rd in the 500 free (4:29.03) and 8th in the 200 free (1:40.30) at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships. He went on to the California State Meet where he placed 10th in the 500 (4:28.08). In club swimming, Williams represents Riverside Aquatics Association. He is coming off a very successful Carlsbad Sectionals meet where he won the 500/1000/1650 freestyle distance triple and picked up a new time in the 1000.

Since the beginning of his junior year, Williams has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free and 200/400 IM as well as the LCM 50/100/200 free. His top time would have scored for the Badgers at 2019 B1G Championships in the B final of the 500 free and in the top 16 of the 1650 free. He would have been the second-fastest miler on the Wisconsin roster this year, and will have two years of overlap with the Badgers’ top distance freestyler Matthew Hillmer.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.24

500 free – 4:21.89

1000 free – 9:03.67

1650 free – 15:11.84

