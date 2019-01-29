Winter Nats Finalist Andrew Benson (2020) to be 2nd Generation Badger Swimmer

Andrew Benson, who hails from Newmarket, New Hampshire and attends Phillips Exeter Academy, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin for 2020-21.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin Madison. I can not wait to join the badger family and be coached by coach Yuri Suguiyama and the rest of the Wisconsin coaching staff. I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for the support! Proud to be a second generation badger swimmer, go Badgers!!!” [sic]

Benson swims a wide variety of events, as evidenced by his competition slate at Winter Nationals in December. There, he competed in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly. He finaled in both freestyles and in the 100 fly and earned a new PB in the 100m breast (1:07.00). Last summer, swimming with SOLO Aquatics at the New England Swimming Long Course Senior Championships, Benson scored best times in all his LCM events: 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

In high school swimming last spring, Benson won the 200 free and 100 fly at the New England Division I Prep School Championships, helping Exeter achieve a second-place team finish. Both his winning times were personal bests.

After Winter Nationals in December, Benson competed at the New England Swimming Short Course Senior Championships, lowering his lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Wisconsin finished sixth at the 2018 B1G Championships. Benson’s best times would have scored in the C finals of the 100 free and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.08

100 free – 44.03

200 free – 1:39.50

100 breast – 55.70

100 fly – 48.92

200 fly – 1:47.58

200 IM – 1:49.85