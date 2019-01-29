VIDEO INTERVIEWS: Australia’s 10km Open Water Champions

2019 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia named two new 10k open water champions on Saturday. One, in the men’s race, was Nick Sloman, the rising superpower of the country’s open water scene, won his 2nd-straight men’s 10km title. After placing just 16th, 3 minutes and 43 seconds back, in 2017; Sloman has now won two straight titles: last year by exactly a second, and this year by over 5 seconds.

He was joined atop the podium by a new champion in 2019 on the women’s side: 25-year old Kareena Lee. The two both train with Swim Noosa in Queensland, which can now rightly claim to be the center of Australia’s open water scene.

Below, hear from each of Australia’s new champions after their wins. Interviews are courtesy of Swimming Australia.

