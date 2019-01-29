Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ben Neff Commits to Miami University in Ohio

Ben Neff of the Ohio State Swim Club and Lancaster High School in Columbus, Ohio has committed to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: about 2-and-a-half hours west.

Neff was mostly a backstroker through middle school, including a 1:53.74 in the 200 yard back in 2015 that ranked him among the top 30 American 14-year olds that season (and he was even better in long course, ranking 23rd in 1:01.22 in the 100 back and 25th in the 200 back at 2:12.47).

As of late, though, he’s been more focused on the short freestyles, and in 2018 really started to pop in the 200 IM as well.

Best Times in Yards:

  • 50 free – 21.54
  • 100 free – 46.13
  • 200 free – 1:41.35
  • 500 free – 4:45.26
  • 100 back – 53.41
  • 200 back – 1:53.74
  • 100 fly – 52.20
  • 200 IM – 1:55.72

As compared to Miami’s current season-best times, Neff would be very close to a spot on both the 400 free relay (.01 seconds behind the team’s current #4) and 800 free relay (5th on the team).

Neff is a week away from the start of his final high school championship season, starting with Sectionals the first weekend of February.

