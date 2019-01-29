Michigan Receives ’24 Verbal from Jr National Runner-Up Jake Mitchell

Carmel Swim Club’s Jake Mitchell has verbally committed to Michigan’s class of 2024. He’s the second Carmel boy to announce a verbal pledge to the Wolverines, following teammate and 7th-ranked Wyatt Davis.

A junior at Carmel High School, Mitchell is the defending IHSAA 500 free state champion.

TOP TIMES

SCY

100 free – 45.57

200 free – 1:36.86

500 free – 4:21.67

1650 free – 15:09.39

200 back – 1:48.66

400 IM – 3:55.36

LCM

200 free – 1:50.91

400 free – 3:52.88

800 free – 8:08.87

1500 free – 15:36.21

400 IM – 4:26.11

Mitchell is a distance swimmer who can come down all the way to the 100, as he’s not far from 44-second range in the 100 and his 200 is very strong. At the 2018 Winter Jr Champs – East, Mitchell swam to a 3rd place finish in the mile, as well as placing 4th in the 500 free and 9th in the 200 free. This past summer, he was the 2018 Junior National runner-up in the 400 free, while he added 3rd place finishes in the 800 free and 1500 free and 9th place finishes in the 200 free and 400 IM.

Primarily a mid-distance to distance freestyler, Mitchell is evidently talented across all four strokes with a great 400 IM. In long course, his best times are faster than 2020 Olympic Trials cuts in the 400/800/1500 free events, while his 400 IM time is .13 off of the cut. His times are from before the Trials qualifying period started, so he’ll need to repeat similar performances before then to punch his ticket to Omaha.

Mitchell is a nice pickup for a Michigan program that has traditionally done a great job with developing mid-distance and distance freestylers. Most recently, they’ve coached names like PJ Ransford, Ricardo Vargas, and 3x NCAA individual runner-up Felix Auboeck. Vargas is now a sophomore and Auboeck a junior at Michigan, so Mitchell will get a year of overlap with Vargas as well as two years with current freshman Patrick Callan. Callan was 4:12.56 mid-season this year in the 500 free.

At the 2018 Big Ten Champs, Mitchell would’ve placed 13th in the mile, while he would’ve made the 500 free B final and 200 free C final. Michigan finished 1-2-3 at Big Tens last year in both the 500 free and 1650 free.

Mitchell joins Davis, Yugo Tsukikawa, River Wright, and Andrew Capizzo in Michigan’s class of 2024.

