7 in Class of 2020, Carmel’s Wyatt Davis, Verbally Commits to Michigan

Wyatt Davis, the #7 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the class of 2020, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2024.

“Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! Go Blue” #smittenbythemitten

Davis is a junior at Carmel High School in Carmel, Indiana. He swims year-round for Carmel Swim Club and specializes in 100/200 back, with a 200 free and 200 IM that will extend his utility for the Wolverines. At 2018 Winter Juniors East, he improved his PBs in the 200 back (-.5 year-over-year), 200 fly (-3.2 Y/Y), and 200 IM (-6.5 Y/Y). He was runner-up in the 100 back (47.41) and 200 back (1:43.84) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:47.25). Last summer he competed at Phillips 66 Nationals, swimming the 100/200 back and 400 free. He finaled in the 200 back and left the meet with new times in the 100/200 free and 200 back.

Through his first two seasons of high school swimming, Davis has won the 100 back twice and the 200 IM once (as a sophomore), and he placed 2nd in the 500 free as a freshman. He was invited to the 2017 USA Swimming National Select Camp.

At only 17, Davis would already score at B1G Championships in the 100 back (B final), 200 back (C final), 200 IM (C final), and 200 free (C final).

Top SCY times:

100 back – 47.12

200 back – 1:43.84

200 IM – 1:47.25

200 free – 1:37.00

200 fly – 1:49.37

The Wolverines have also received a verbal from Yugo Tsukikawa for 2020-21.