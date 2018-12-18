Kalle Rendon Breaks Three NC LSC 10&U Records in Greensboro

10-year-old Kalle Rendon of the Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) took down three North Carolina LSC records in the 10 & under category this past weekend. Swimming at the STAR Triad Tropic meet in Greensboro, NC, Rendon set new state standards in the 50 free, 200 free, and 500 free.

In the 50 free, Rendon was 26.09, taking four tenths off of the old record, a 26.50 by Margaret Bardin done back in 1999. She was 2:04.14 in the 200 free, to take down Mere Whelelan‘s 2:04.49 from this past March, and finally, Rendon posted a 5:35.91 to erase Hannah Caron‘s 5:37.47 from 2002.

Additionally, at this meet, Rendon swam to wins in her age category in the 100 free (57.70), 100 fly (1:07.93), and 200 IM (2:29.90). In the 100 free, she was just six tenths off of the NC record, a 57.10 done by Meaghan Raab in 2007. Rendon also swam in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay, hopping onto 12 and under relays. She was 27.13 anchoring RSA’s 200 medley relay and played anchor on their 200 free relay, too, hitting a 26.56 split.

Rendon set a state record this summer in the 200m free, going 2:20.97, and now she has three new records in SCY.