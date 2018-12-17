SwimAtlanta Fly/Back Specialist Elly Deas Commits to Navy

Elly Deas of Johns Creek, Georgia has announced her commitment to swim for the United States Naval Academy beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

“So excited to announce my commitment to swim at the United States Naval Academy! I’m incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity! Huge thanks to my family, coach, and teammates for all their support! GO NAVY BEAT ARMY!!”

Deas is a senior at Roswell’s Centennial High School. She was runner-up in both 100 fly (56.55) and 100 back (56.56) at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet. She recently improved on both those times at 2018 Winter Juniors East, where she notched PBs of 56.17 and 56.21 in the respective events. Deas swims year-round for SwimAtlanta. She earned a Winter Nationals cut in the 200 back at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals, going 1:04.53; she also competed in the 200 back in Irvine.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 56.21

200 back – 1:59.68

100 fly – 56.17

100 free – 52.36

200 free – 1:51.30

Join us in congratulating Elly Deas for committing to the Naval Academy! #GoSwat pic.twitter.com/vKNpcFQflk — SwimAtlanta (@Swim_Atlanta) November 3, 2018

