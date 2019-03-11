Age Group Titans Smith and Curzan Dazzle on Night 4 of Cary Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

The final night of the Cary Sectional Champs offered no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, spearheaded by age group titans Regan Smith and Claire Curzan.

National Age Group records are exciting — we get to see what could be the making of a star, a burst of speed from a young swimmer who has gone faster than every legend of the past went when they were that age. Some NAG records are more exciting than others, depending on who broke whose record, what age group they’re in, the meet they were at, and so on and so forth.

The three NAG records (from this one night alone) definitely fall into the category of ‘very exciting.’ Smith, who has already proven herself as a swimmer with legitimate international medal chances, reached new heights with her swims tonight. First, she posted a 1:47.16 in the 200 back, smashing Missy Franklin’s 17-18 NAG record by over a second as well as the American Record of 1:47.30 held by Kathleen Baker.

Smith went on to lead off her team Riptide’s 400 medley relay with a 49.66, slicing a hundredth off of Beata Nelson‘s 100 back American record of 49.67 from a few months ago. That was her 2nd NAG record and 2nd American record of the night.

The night’s fireworks actually began prior to Smith’s backstroke action, though, as TAC Titans’ Claire Curzan whipped together a 47.67 to win the 100 free and take down another Franklin mark (the 13-14 NAG record). For some more recent context (Franklin was age 14 almost a full decade ago), Curzan, who was .01 off of Gretchen Walsh‘s 13-14 NAG in the 50 free earlier this weekend with a 22.01, is now a full second and change faster than Walsh’s 48.72 best from when she herself was 14. Walsh is currently the most high profile young sprint freestyler in America right now, but Curzan could quickly get to that level despite being younger.

Curzan also went a 51.23 leading off TAC’s 400 medley relay, very close to Smith’s 13-14 NAG of 51.09. In the 200 back, Curzan was 2nd behind Smith with a 1:52.76, leaving her 4th in the age group.

Considering all of that, it’s easy to overlook that a 15-year-old girl went a 1:54 tonight in the 200 IM. Charlotte Hook, also of TAC Titans, posted a 1:54.79 to win the 200 IM. That’s just seven tenths off of Alex Walsh‘s 1:54.02 15-16 NAG record, and Hook only turned 15 this winter. She’s now 5th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

