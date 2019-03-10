Regan Smith, 17, Sets 200 Back American Record at Cary Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC
- March 7-10, 2019
- Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
- SCY Format
- Live Results
After going an already-jaw-dropping 49.74 17-18 national age group record in the 100 backstroke yesterday, Riptide’s Regan Smith broke the 200 back American record – and of course, the 17-18 national age group record as well – in finals at Cary Sectionals Sunday night, going 1:47.16.
Watch the full race below:
The next-fastest finisher was Claire Curzan in 1:52.76, fresh off her own 100 free NAG (in fact, Smith was the fastest 200 backstroker at the meet – male or female).
Smith, who just turned 17 in February, split 25.05/26.49 (51.54)/27.59/28.03 (55.62). Her best time before this morning was 1:48.30, swum as a 16-year-old at Akron Sectionals last year. Smith’s American record replaces Kathleen Baker‘s old mark of 1:47.30, set in March 2018 at the 2018 NCAA Championships.
Check out how the swims compare:
|Kathleen Baker 2018 American Record
|Regan Smith Previous PR
|
Regan Smith 2019 American Record
|25.17
|25.67
|25.05
|27.14
|27.1
|26.49
|27.16
|27.69
|27.59
|27.83
|27.84
|28.03
|1:47.30
|1:48.30
|1:47.16
You can see from the comparison that the biggest difference between Smith’s swims came in the first 100 (52.77 versus 51.54) – she actually closed two tenths slower than in her former fastest swim. Smith’s second 100 Sunday was also considerably slower than Baker’s from 2018: 55.62 versus 54.99, but Baker took out her record swim in 52.31.
With this swim, Smith jumps from the No. 4 to No. 1 performer of any age in history. Missy Franklin‘s 1:48.42 from 2013 was the previous 17-18 NAG record.
TOP FIVE PERFORMERS OF ALL TIME: WOMEN’S SCY 200 BACKSTROKE
- Regan Smith – 1:47.16, 2019
- Kathleen Baker – 1:47.30, 2018
- Elizabeth Pelton – 1:47.84 ,2013
- Missy Franklin – 1:47.91, 2015
- Gemma Spofforth – 1:48.34, 2009
TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES OF ALL TIME: WOMEN’S SCY 200 BACKSTROKE
- Regan Smith – 1:47.16, 2019
- Kathleen Baker – 1:47.30, 2018
- Elizabeth Pelton – 1:47.84 ,2013
- Missy Franklin – 1:47.91, 2015
- Kathleen Baker – 1:48.27, 2018
Smith owns the 15-16 NAG records in the 100 back, 200 back (1:48.30), and 200 fly (1:51.24). She now owns the 17-18 records in the 100 back (49.74) and 200 back. At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer, she earned her first national title in the LCM 200 backstroke (2:06.43) by tying for first with Kathleen Baker. She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:07.42) and 100 back (58.83) in Irvine.
*Glances at men’s 17-18 NAG*
She would’ve won the men’s 200 back at this meet
Boys winner went 1:47.20 in 200 back. Reagan’s time was faster at 1:47.16!!!
What
What a sad news for Melissa Franklin: in one day she was dethroned twice.
Can’t wait to see Regan at World Championships.
At least it seems like it’s a happy day for you?
Sure, Regan Smith and Katie Ledecky are the examples of best attitude of extremely talented swimmers toward their achievements.
Why would Missy be sad? This takes nothing away from her times, wins, or championship medals