2-for-2: Regan Smith Downs 100 Back AR an Hour After the 200 – 49.66

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

An hour after setting a new American record in the 200 backstroke, Riptide’s Regan Smith broke the 100 back American record leading off the 400 medley relay in finals at Cary Sectionals Sunday night, going 49.66. Her time just bests Beata Nelson‘s record of 49.67 from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in November.

This was Smith’s third 100 back in two days. In prelims Saturday, she went 49.74 to break the 17-18 national age group record. In finals, she was 49.77.

Smith, who just turned 17 in February, split 24.29/25.37. Her best time before yesterday was 50.58, also swum leading off a relay.

Check out how Nelson and Smith’s records compare:

With this swim, Smith jumps from the No. 3 to No. 1 performer in history. She now owns two of the top five performances of all time.

Smith owns the 15-16 NAG records in the 100 back, 200 back (1:48.30), and 200 fly (1:51.24). She now owns the American record and 17-18 national age group records in the 100 back (49.66) and 200 back. At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer, she earned her first national title in the LCM 200 backstroke (2:06.43) by tying for first with Kathleen Baker. She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:07.42) and 100 back (58.83) in Irvine.