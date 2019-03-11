Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2-for-2: Regan Smith Downs 100 Back AR an Hour After the 200 – 49.66

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

  • March 7-10, 2019
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC
  • SCY Format
  • Live Results

An hour after setting a new American record in the 200 backstroke, Riptide’s Regan Smith broke the 100 back American record leading off the 400 medley relay in finals at Cary Sectionals Sunday night, going 49.66. Her time just bests Beata Nelson‘s record of 49.67 from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in November.

This was Smith’s third 100 back in two days. In prelims Saturday, she went 49.74 to break the 17-18 national age group record. In finals, she was 49.77.

Smith, who just turned 17 in February, split 24.29/25.37. Her best time before yesterday was 50.58, also swum leading off a relay.

Check out how Nelson and Smith’s records compare:

Beata Nelson 2018 American Record Regan Smith previous PR
Regan Smith 2019 American Record
24.02 24.27 24.29
25.65 25.47 25.37
49.67 49.74 49.66

With this swim, Smith jumps from the No. 3 to No. 1 performer in history. She now owns two of the top five performances of all time.

TOP FIVE PERFORMERS OF ALL TIME: WOMEN’S SCY 100 BACKSTROKE

  1. Regan Smith – 49.66, 2019
  2. Beata Nelson – 49.67, 2018
  3. Ally Howe – 49.69, 2017
  4. Kathleen Baker – 49.80, 2017
  5. Janet Hu – 49.93, 2018

TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES OF ALL TIME: WOMEN’S SCY 100 BACKSTROKE

  1. Regan Smith – 49.66, 2019
  2. Beata Nelson – 49.67, 2018
  3. Ally Howe – 49.69, 2017
  4. Ally Howe – 49.70, 2018
  5. Regan Smith – 49.74, 2019

Smith owns the 15-16 NAG records in the 100 back, 200 back (1:48.30), and 200 fly (1:51.24). She now owns the American record and 17-18 national age group records in the 100 back (49.66) and 200 back. At the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer, she earned her first national title in the LCM 200 backstroke (2:06.43) by tying for first with Kathleen Baker. She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:07.42) and 100 back (58.83) in Irvine.

In This Story

24
Hint of Lime

Insane! Cannot believe she’s a high schooler. Wow, wow, wow.

1 hour ago
Mr Piano

She’ll win the 200 fly, 200 back and 100 back her freshman year in college lol. Maybe she’ll turn pro after the Olympics though.

1 hour ago
Hswimmer

I doubt it, I believe she will do the 2 years at least

1 hour ago
Sweetie T

Wondering were is she attending college

7 minutes ago
SwimGeek

Wherever she wants!

58 seconds ago
coach

killa day 4 da Card 🙂
Rucks gonna have a fun trainin pardner

45 minutes ago
Mr Piano

I think she will sweep the 100 and the 200 at worlds.

1 hour ago
Pvdh

Smoliga/Baker in the 100 I think. Hope she gets to swim a relay tho

1 hour ago
Mr Piano

Oops you’re right. I forgot that Smoliga went 58.75 at US Nats

1 hour ago
PK Doesn’t Like His Long Name

Regan should have the 5th (and 6th) fastest performances all time, from this meet, as well.

1 hour ago
Torrey Hart

correct! updated.

