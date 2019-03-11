Notre Dame’s Aaron Schultz Locks up NCAA Invite at Purdue Last Chance

Purdue Men’s Swimming Last Chance Qualifier (Boiler-Make-It Qualification)

March 10th, 2019

Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana

Meet Results (PDF)

Men from Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Miami University in Ohio all converged on the Burke Aquatic Center at Purdue University on Sunday for a one-day, last-chance NCAA qualifier meet.

There were two slam-dunk qualifiers to come out of the meet, including Notre Dame junior Aaron Schultz, who swam a 1:41.70 in the 200 fly final. His previous season-best of 1:42.90, set mid-season at the Ohio State Invitational, would have ranked 40th nationally and would not have earned an invite. After going slower at ACCs, he improved his time twice on Sunday (1:42.37 in prelims). He now ranks 17th nationally in the event, which is a sure-fire NCAA invite spot.

Schultz swam at NCAAs last year as part of Notre Dame’s 20th place 200 free relay and 17th-place 400 free relay.

The other likely qualifier from the meet is Wisconsin’s Cam Tysoe, who swam the one-and-only Badger race in the meet: a 1:40.04 in the 200 backstroke. That catapults him up to 15th in the country this season and makes him a ‘lock’ for NCAAs. This will be his first NCAA Championship invite (as an individual or relay swimmer).

Other Notable Times: