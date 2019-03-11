Notre Dame’s Aaron Schultz Locks up NCAA Invite at Purdue Last Chance

Purdue Men’s Swimming Last Chance Qualifier (Boiler-Make-It Qualification)
- March 10th, 2019
- Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana
- Meet Results (PDF)
Men from Purdue, Indiana, Louisville, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, and Miami University in Ohio all converged on the Burke Aquatic Center at Purdue University on Sunday for a one-day, last-chance NCAA qualifier meet.
There were two slam-dunk qualifiers to come out of the meet, including Notre Dame junior Aaron Schultz, who swam a 1:41.70 in the 200 fly final. His previous season-best of 1:42.90, set mid-season at the Ohio State Invitational, would have ranked 40th nationally and would not have earned an invite. After going slower at ACCs, he improved his time twice on Sunday (1:42.37 in prelims). He now ranks 17th nationally in the event, which is a sure-fire NCAA invite spot.
Schultz swam at NCAAs last year as part of Notre Dame’s 20th place 200 free relay and 17th-place 400 free relay.
The other likely qualifier from the meet is Wisconsin’s Cam Tysoe, who swam the one-and-only Badger race in the meet: a 1:40.04 in the 200 backstroke. That catapults him up to 15th in the country this season and makes him a ‘lock’ for NCAAs. This will be his first NCAA Championship invite (as an individual or relay swimmer).
Other Notable Times:
- Louisville sophomore Mihalis Deliyiannis swam a 19.39 in the 50 free, which moves him to 33rd nationally. While 33 swimmers won’t get invited in the 50 free, Louisville will be counting the number of potential scratches ahead of him to see if he’s got a chance. We can’t find enough, so Deliyiannis is probably out, individually.
- Indiana sophomore Spencer Lehman knocked 8-tenths of a second off his season-best in the 400 IM to land at 3:44.78, which ranks him 39th nationally. It’s going to take a 3:43-very low or 3:42 very-high to earn an NCAA Invite.
- The Purdue men swam a 1:18.30 in the 200 free relay. They were chasing the Provisional Standard (“B Cut”) of 1:18.11 in that race, but came up just short. They’re already qualified to swim the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 free relays at NCAAs.
- Miami’s Iago Moussalem swam a 46.21 in the 100 fly. While that won’t earn him an invite to NCAAs, it is the 2nd-fastest time in Miami University and MAC Conference history. His prior personal best was a 46.37 from last week’s MAC Championship meet.
