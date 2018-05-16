Multi-sport Athlete Colin Feehery Verbally Commits to SMU

Colin Feehery, a junior at The Shelton School in Dallas, Texas, has “decided to stay local and commit to SMU as a junior,” his father told SwimSwam. Feehery swims year-round for Lakeside Aquatic Club in Lewisville under coach Craig Harris. The 6’6” (and still growing) breaststroke and freestyle specialist was playing club basketball, team golf, and swimming recreationally on the side until he began high school. That’s when he decided to pursue swimming exclusively. Since that time, Feehery has made steady progress in his main events.

Swimming does run in the family, though. His uncle Brad Bridgewater won Olympic gold in the 200 meter backstroke at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

“I’m grateful for the incredible opportunity to continue my swimming career at SMU with Coach Sinnott and Coach Dansky. The guys on the team were welcoming and excited about the future of SMU swimming in the incredible new natatorium.”

Times progression:

2016 2017 2018 200 free 1:52.0 1:46.3 1:41.8 500 free 4:49.9 4:46.8 4:31.0 100 breast 1:04.8 58.7 57.2 200 breast 2:20.9 2:08.7 2:05.5 200 IM 2:14.0 1:56.6 1:53.7 400 IM 4:35.1 4:08.6 4:00.8

