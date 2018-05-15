33 Meters: with Hellen Moffitt

Most professional swimmers are living between two worlds: the world of swimming and the “real” world. As any competitive swimmer knows, life outside the pool is a juggling act, one that gets even harder when you are no longer a student-athlete and have to pay your own bills. This is a look at a week in the life of Hellen Moffitt: World Champion, Team USA member, Fike Swim ambassador, and supply chain specialist for Foodbuy USA, which negotiates and manages large orders of food, beverage, and hospitality services worth $23 billion annually on behalf of clients.

MONDAY

Work: 8:30am-5:00pm

Evening Practice: 5:30-7:30pm

Monday afternoon is typically aerobic, around 6.5K. The main set:

Aerobic warmup followed by:

x 233s (33 meter pool) on 4:00 done 66 yards kick, 100 yards swim, and 66 yards kick

The swim was freestyle, all best average (about 1:07) with a heartrate of around 180 the whole time.

TUESDAY

Morning Practice: 7:30-9:30am

Lift: 9:45-11:00am

Work: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Evening Practice: 5:30-7:30pm

Tuesday morning is threshold/pace work long course, usually a bunch of 50s or 75s fly fast on medium rest. Tuesday evening is aerobic with a kicking element.

Tuesday morning main set:

2 rounds:

10 x 50 fly with a 500 easy in between

4 of the 50s are on 1:30, then 1:20, 1:10, 1:00, :50, :40, :30.

Hellen averaged :31.5 long course!

WEDNESDAY

Morning Practice: 6:00-8:00am

Work: 8:30am-5pm

Strength-Based Yoga: 6:00-7:00pm

Wednesday mornings are recovery, “which I usually do on my own. Evenings are for strength-based yoga, which has been huge for my recovery and ability to finish the week strong.”

THURSDAY

Morning Practice: 7:30-9:30am

Lift: 9:45-11:00am

Work: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Evening Practice: 5:30-7:30pm

Thursday morning is threshold/pace work long course (similar to Tuesday) and Thursday evening is usually some combination of kicking, pulling, and power elements.

FRIDAY

Morning Practice: 6:00-8:00am

Friday morning is power combined with short sprints.

Work: 8:30am-5:00pm

On this particular week Hellen’s team at Foodbuy was tasked with analyzing a client’s food and beverage spend and finding more cost-effective suppliers and distribution channels to save the client money.

SATURDAY

Morning Practice: 8:00-10:00am

Lift: 10:15-11:30am

Saturday morning is almost always quality.

Saturday morning set:

30 x 100 LCM on 2:00 with odds best average from a dive and evens easy

5 fly averaging 1:05

5 back averaging 1:08

5 free averaging 1:02

SUNDAY

Sunday gets Hellen through the week. “I do deep-stretch yoga for recovery followed by lots of cooking. I prepare my meals for the entire week because I get home so late from practice and need to refuel right away. Plus, prepping on Sunday gives me the downtime during the week that is so precious to a swimmer. A few minutes with a book, Netflix, or just hanging out with my roommate and then in bed by 10.”

