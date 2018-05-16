Colorado Boys State Swimming Psych Sheets Released (With Seed Scoring)

Psych Sheets for the 2018 Colorado High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships have been released ahead of next weekend’s State Championship meets.

Prelims for both meets will be held on May 18th and finals on May 19th, with 5A swimming at VMAC in Thornton and 4A swimming at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Mountain Vista High School head coach Rob Nasser, who has been maintaining the Colorado state rankings all season long, has scored out the psych sheets to try and predict a winner.

In 4A (small schools), Discovery Canyon, who started the season ranked in the bottom-end of the top 5, come in with a 48-point psych sheet scoring margin – even with no top-seeded relays, and one seeded as low as 6th. They’ll have 3 divers at the meet, as many as anyone else in the state (save for Valor Christian’s 4), in addition to a very deep swimming roster led by Robert Clayton and Tommy Rauchut – the #1 and #2 seeds in the 100 fly. Clayton is their only #1 seed in the meet.

4A Team Rankings 1. Discovery Canyon 249 2. Windsor 201 3. Golden 188 4. Cheyenne Mountain 174 5. Mullen 167 6. Silver Creek 148 7. Valor Christian 145 8. Pine Creek 138 9. Montrose 129 10. Loveland 124 11. D’Evelyn 92 12. Pueblo County 91 13. Wheat Ridge 78 14. Air Academy 71 15. Glenwood Springs 66 16. Thompson Valley 64 17. Evergreen 54 18. Coronado 52 19. Longmont 30 20. George Washington 24

In Class 5A (big schools), after a mid-season surge from Regis Jesuit, 3-time defending champions Fossil Ridge rolled through their conference meet and opened up a huge gap on paper of 67 points. Regis Jesuit’s biggest advantage is in the breaststroke, where they have the top two seeds Elijah Warren and William Goodwin, which helps them to the top seed in the 200 medley relay.

Fossil Ridge, however, has the state’s best male high school swimmer, a Missouri commit, as the top seed in the 200 IM (1:50.67) and the 100 fly (48.65), and the state’s best 100 freestyler, senior Matt Geraghty (47.12). Those two are both gunning for perfect 4-for-4 high school careers in team titles.