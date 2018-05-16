Colorado Boys State Swimming Psych Sheets Released (With Seed Scoring)

Psych Sheets for the 2018 Colorado High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships have been released ahead of next weekend’s State Championship meets.

Prelims for both meets will be held on May 18th and finals on May 19th, with 5A swimming at VMAC in Thornton and 4A swimming at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Mountain Vista High School head coach Rob Nasser, who has been maintaining the Colorado state rankings all season long, has scored out the psych sheets to try and predict a winner.

In 4A (small schools), Discovery Canyon, who started the season ranked in the bottom-end of the top 5, come in with a 48-point psych sheet scoring margin – even with no top-seeded relays, and one seeded as low as 6th. They’ll have 3 divers at the meet, as many as anyone else in the state (save for Valor Christian’s 4), in addition to a very deep swimming roster led by Robert Clayton and Tommy Rauchut – the #1 and #2 seeds in the 100 fly. Clayton is their only #1 seed in the meet.

4A Team Rankings
1. Discovery Canyon 249
2. Windsor 201
3. Golden 188
4. Cheyenne Mountain 174
5. Mullen 167
6. Silver Creek 148
7. Valor Christian 145
8. Pine Creek 138
9. Montrose 129
10. Loveland 124
11. D’Evelyn 92
12. Pueblo County 91
13. Wheat Ridge 78
14. Air Academy 71
15. Glenwood Springs 66
16. Thompson Valley 64
17. Evergreen 54
18. Coronado 52
19. Longmont 30
20. George Washington 24

In Class 5A (big schools), after a mid-season surge from Regis Jesuit, 3-time defending champions Fossil Ridge rolled through their conference meet and opened up a huge gap on paper of 67 points. Regis Jesuit’s biggest advantage is in the breaststroke, where they have the top two seeds Elijah Warren and William Goodwin, which helps them to the top seed in the 200 medley relay.

Fossil Ridge, however, has the state’s best male high school swimmer, a Missouri commit, as the top seed in the 200 IM (1:50.67) and the 100 fly (48.65), and the state’s best 100 freestyler, senior Matt Geraghty (47.12). Those two are both gunning for perfect 4-for-4 high school careers in team titles.

5A Team Rankings
1. Fossil Ridge 278
2. Regis 221
3. Cherry Creek 196
4. Ponderosa 153
5. Highlands Ranch 144
6. Broomfield 132
7. Hinkley 121
8. Arapahoe 119
9. Rocky Mountain 115
10. Boulder 104
11. Smoky Hill 94
12. Greeley West 80
13. Mountain Range 75
14. Ft. Collins 72
15. Ralston Valley 60
16. Legacy 50
17. Lewis-Palmer 45
18. Chatfield 37
19. Columbine 34
20. Rampart 30

