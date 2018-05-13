Olympian Leah Smith Is Dangerous: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

After missing most of the fall and winter seasons, 2017 World Champ powerhouse Leah Smith was back at the Mesa Pro Swim. She notched several wins and some solid in-seaons:

200 free – 1:59.1

400 free – 4:07

800 free – 8:31

Leah moved from Virginia to Arizona, following her coach Cory Chitwood, and she’s been MIA so long (missing the last two Pro Swim competitions), swim fans may have been wondering if she was still on track. Clearly she is, and she’s dangerous. Over the last two years Leah’s shown she’s a force in the sport.

With the high stakes this summer at U.S. Nationals (Team USA selections for the 2018 Pan Pac and 2019 World Champ squads), how fast will Leah swim? Based on the last two years, I think she’ll pop a PB in at least one event. I don’t know which. I’d love to see a PB in the 800m free, anything under 8:15, and I’d like to see a 1:55 low 200 free. 400m free is the barrier. Can she dip under four minutes? Can she put more pressure on swim-star and teammate Katie Ledecky? What do you think?

You can follow Leah Smith on Twitter here.

Follow her on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.