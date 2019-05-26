Idaho Breaststroker Zach Deal Commits To UMBC

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zach Deal of Wood River High School and Sun Valley 5 B – Y in Ketchum, Idaho has announced his verbal intent to swim for and attend the University of Maryland – Baltimore County beginning in the fall of 2019. Primarily a breaststroker, Deal will be joining a Retrievers team that is fresh off of an America East Conference team title in 2019.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the Division 1 level for the University of Maryland Baltimore County. From the minute I stepped on campus I knew this is where I wanted to call home. From the amazing coaching staff, athletes and academic opportunities I realized how special this school is.”

At the 2019 Inland Empire Senior Winter Championship meet, Deal won both the 100 and 200-yard breaststrokes (58.80/2:13.98) and took home silver medals in the 100-yard butterfly (53.89) and 500-yard freestyle (4:55.44). Both of his career-best times in the breaststrokes came from the Speedo Championship Series meet in Federal Way, Washington, where he took 16th place in finals in the 100-yard race.

Best Times in Yards:

100 breast – 56.94

200 breast – 2:06.54

100 fly – 52.14

100 back – 52.17

100 free – 49.44

200 IM – 1:54.11

Deal has career-best times in the breaststroke races that would have qualified him for an ‘A’ final swim at the 2019 America East Conference Championships and would have ranked him 4th within the UMBC team. He will be joining a large class of 2023 that consists of Luke Gude, Michael Dressler, Ethan Riser, Diego Morales, Niklas Weigelt, Christian Coleman, and Yahsh Garcia, a class heavy with sprinters and Dressler being the only other breaststroker.

