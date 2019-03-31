Phoenix Swim Club’s Tyler Barfield Commits to SMU Mustangs

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyler Barfield, a senior at Phoenix Country Day School, has announced that he will be swimming for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs beginning in the 2019-2020 season.

Congrats to Phoenix Swim Club senior Tyler Barfield on his commitment to swim for Southern Methodist University next fall! @smuswimmingm pic.twitter.com/NvxOxtDImi — Phoenix Swim Club (@PhoenixSwimAZ) January 29, 2019

In November of 2018, Tyler competed at the Arizona State Swimming and Diving Championships, where he placed first in the 100 back (52.03) and second in the 200 IM (1:55.68). A week later he competed the same events at the AIA Meet of Champions, placing eighth in the 200 IM (1:56.95), and fourth in the 100 back (52.55).

Tyler, a back and IM specialist, swims for the Phoenix Swim Club in Paradise Valley, AZ. He recently competed at the 2019 4C Speedo Sectionals. He placed eleventh in the 200 back (1:50.14) improving his best time, and he finished 23rdin the 200 fly (1:55.30).

Best SCY Times:

200 back – 1:50.14 (14)

100 back – 52.03 (16)

200 IM – 1:55.68 (13)

400 IM – 4:07.66 (13)

50 back – 24.89

200 free – 1:45.48

Barfield’s best times would have placed him in the B-final in both IM and both backstroke events. He will be joining Colin Feehery, Connor Gamble, and Janelle Gursoy who have also committed to swim for the SMU class of 2023.

