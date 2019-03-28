Connor Gamble Will Stay In-State With Commitment to SMU Mustangs

TOP: Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Gamble of the Dallas Mustangs has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Southern Methodist University (SMU) starting in the fall of 2019. Primarily a sprint freestyler and IMer, Gamble will look to help another team of Mustangs find success within the American Athletic Conference after a 4th place finish this year.

“I chose SMU because of it’s perfect blend of academics and swimming. The campus is beautiful and the coaches are amazing. I’d like to thank my parents, my friends, and the SMU coaches for helping me through this time. I feel right at home, and I can’t wait to be a mustang! Pony up”

Gamble will be joining a very sprint heavy SMU team, boasting 6 members in the top 20 of the AAC in the 50-yard freestyle and 4 top 20 members in the 100-yard freestyle, with only 3 of those members graduating this year.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.84

100 free – 47.04

200 free – 1:43.06

200 IM – 1:59.90

This year it took a 21.11 in the 50 free, 46.33 in the 100 free, and a 1:39.66 in the 200 free to qualify for the Top 16 at the American Athletic Conference Championship Meet. Gamble will be joining Colin Feehery as members of the class of 2023 for the SMU Mustangs.

