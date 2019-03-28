Towson Receives Verbal From Butterflier/Backstroker Andrew Lapin

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Lapin of Brookline High School and Commonwealth Swimming in Boston, Massachusetts has declared his intent to swim for the Towson Tigers starting in the fall of 2019. A butterfly and backstroke dual threat, Lapin will be joining a storied Towson program responsible for producing one of the greatest division 1 mid-major butterfliers of all time: current senior and All-American Jack Saunderson.

“Proud to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Towson University. Thank you to all my friends, teammates, coaches and especially my family for supporting me towards my goals.

Roll Tigers‼️”

At the 2019 Speedo Sectionals Central Zone Meet, held in Rochester, Minnesota, Lapin scored points for Commonwealth Swimming in the 100/200 yard backstrokes and the 200 yard IM. Contested entirely in long course meters, Lapin with 1:02.19/2:12.58 in the backstrokes, good for 14th and 5th respectively, and 2:21.9 in the 200 IM, good enough for a 16th place finish in finals.

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 52.45

200 back – 1:53.35

100 fly – 52.16

200 fly – 1:56.05

Lapin’s 200 back would have qualified 14th and netted a 15th place finish in finals at Towson’s conference meet this year. It took a 49.78/1:53.43 in the butteflies and a 52.04/1:55.51 in the backstrokes to make qualify for finals in the Top 16 at the 2019 CAA Conference Championships. Lapin will join Brendan Farrar, Drew Munson, Noah Diacumakos, Ryan Bookstein as members of the class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.