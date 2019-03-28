Athena Clayson Will Cross The Pond To Swim For Fresno State In 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Athena Clayson of Mount Kelly Swimming in Liverpool, Great Britain has announced her intention to attend college in the United States and swim for the Fresno State Bulldogs starting in the fall of 2019. Using the SwimSwam Swim Time Converter, since all of her best times are either in short course meters or long course meters, Clayson is looking like she will be able to score points for the Bulldogs in her inaugural Mountain West Conference swim meet. Her converted times in the 200 free and 100 back rank her in the top 16 (15th and 13th respectively), while her 100 free time would have landed her a 2nd place finish at the 2019 MWC Championships, just .1 seconds off of an NCAA B cut.

‘I’m so excited to join the Fresno State family 2019! Incredible thankful for this opportunity & I couldn’t have been in this position without my coaches, friends & family. #godogs’

Congrats to Athena Clayson for signing with Fresno State to swim next season, all the way from the UK! @FresnoStateSwim @ncsa #GoDogs #ncsacommit🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nNUH5FrNnv — Jeff Smith (@ncsa_coachjeff) November 29, 2018

At the CIG Challenge International de Geneve Clayson swam to top 16 finishes in the 100 LCM Free, 50 and 100 LCM backstrokes, and the 50 LCM butterfly. While her career-best times in her strongest races are all from 2017, she still managed to take 12th in the 50 butterfly (28.47 LCM), 7th in the 100 free (57.97 LCM) and 50 backstroke (30.1 LCM), and 2nd place in the 100 backstroke (1:04.3 LCM).

Best times in LCM and SCM converted to SCY

Event Time in SCM Time in LCM Best time converted to SCY 50 free 26.47 26.71 23.34 100 free 55.7 57.13 49.61 200 free 2:03.11 2:04.14 1:48.95 100 back 1:00.67 1:03.02 54.65 200 back 2:14.22 2:18.89 2:00.91

If she can hit her career-best times and the conversions hold up, Clayson will make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs. Just looking at the 2019 Mountain West Conference Championship meet, putting her on the 800 free relay in place of the slowest split would move that relay from 7th to 4th, and she also has faster times in the 100 back and the 100 free than either leg on their 400 medley relay and was faster than every single member of the 400 free relay. She also would have the 2nd fastest times on the team in the 50 free and 100 back, but the times faster than her are both seniors. She will join Annie Bartolome, Tyler Bedley, Madi Deruyter, Maya Gulvady, Marissa Johnson, Samantha Keith, and Megan Ridenour as members of Fresno State’s Class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.