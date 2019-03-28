Townley Haas on Farris’ 1:29.1: “He swam it pretty much perfectly” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live results

Reported by Jared Anderson.

Texas took a different approach from Harvard. Instead of leading off with (former) American record-holder Townley Haas, they used him on their anchor leg. Freshman Drew Kibler led off in 1:32.06 to keep Texas in the hunt. Austin Katz was 1:31.45 and Jeff Newkirk 1:31.91 before Haas hit the pool. He went out in a blistering 20.01 to his feet in the first 50 and though he did die off a little by the end of the race, he had the lead by the 100-mark and wasn’t going to be caught. Haas split 1:29.66 – the fastest relay split in history. Interestingly enough, that title of Fastest Relay Split used to be held by Farris – so the two essentially swapped records tonight.

Read more about the 800 Free Relay here.