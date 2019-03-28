Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Townley Haas on Farris’ 1:29.1: “He swam it pretty much perfectly” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

Reported by Jared Anderson.

Texas took a different approach from Harvard. Instead of leading off with (former) American record-holder Townley Haasthey used him on their anchor leg. Freshman Drew Kibler led off in 1:32.06 to keep Texas in the hunt. Austin Katz was 1:31.45 and Jeff Newkirk 1:31.91 before Haas hit the pool. He went out in a blistering 20.01 to his feet in the first 50 and though he did die off a little by the end of the race, he had the lead by the 100-mark and wasn’t going to be caught. Haas split 1:29.66 – the fastest relay split in history. Interestingly enough, that title of Fastest Relay Split used to be held by Farris – so the two essentially swapped records tonight.

Read more about the 800 Free Relay here.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Bay City Tex

Year after year, swim after swim, Townley hits his taper. Amazing consistency for 4 great years!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
Papa

Just because he wears a different cap doesn’t mean I don’t want him to go fast. A+ sportsmanship on display there folks. That’s how it should be

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
PowerPlay

and Harvard is no threat to Texas for the team competion, plus Dean not racing the 200 free.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!