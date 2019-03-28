Katie Ledecky Featured in NBA Star Steph Curry’s YouTube Show

Olympic champion Katie Ledecky joined NBA star Steph Curry for an episode of his YouTube series “5 Minutes from Home,” which was released online Thursday morning.

The show, in its second season, features the Golden State Warriors forward Curry and a celebrity guest in conversation as he drives home from Oakland’s Oracle Arena after a Warriors home game, and stops for a meal at a local food truck. The first season got more than 21 million views, according to Deadline.

Ledecky’s episode was about inspiring and empowering young female athletes. The show had an additional special guest: Nine-year-old Riley Morrison, who last summer wrote a viral letter to Curry asking why his signature shoes were only available in the boys’ section of the Under Armour website. Her story gained national attention as Curry wrote her a reply, saying he worked with the brand to immediately fix the situation.

After sending Morrison multiple pairs of his new Curry 6s for Christmas last year, Curry brought her on to co-design the International Women’s Day edition of his shoes, released earlier this month.

Despite the trio meeting up at 11:40 pm, Ledecky says she’ll be at 6:30 am morning practice: “You can’t miss a practice,” she said. “I like practice more than I like racing.”

Ledecky also gifts Morrison and Curry swim caps. Curry promptly tries his (a dome cap) on, and attempts the Michael Phelps signature arm swings.

Watch the episode below.