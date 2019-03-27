2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 1 Timed Finals Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live results

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for: the start of the 2019 NCAA men’s swimming & diving championships.

After last year’s thrilling five-team battle for the team title, things somehow look even closer this season. Texas will fight for a fifth-consecutive national title as a team, with Cal and Indiana even more primed than last year to challenge the streak.

Tonight’s meet begins with timed finals of the 800 free relay. And there are no shortage of storylines. NC State, winners of the past two NCAA titles in this event, are swimming from an early heat after a lackluster ACC performance left them outside the top 8 seeds. If they choose to use versatile star Coleman Stewart on this relay, we have a legitimate chance to see a team win the title from an early heat.

Texas has loaded up on the 200 free in recruiting the past several cycles, and should pair American record-holder Townley Haas with elite recruit Drew Kibler. Meanwhile Indiana returns three-quarters of its relay from last year, adding star Auburn transfer Zach Apple.

The race-within-the-race is the battle for individual accolades. Ever since the NCAA moved this relay to its own session on Wednesday night, we’ve seen the top athletes use the leadoff leg to go after records and all-time great swims in the 200 free. Tonight, we could see Haas challenge the 1:30 barrier again, along with Cal’s Andrew Seliskar, and perhaps Apple or Harvard’s Dean Farris. Any of that bunch could challenge for the fastest relay split in history, as could NC State’s Justin Ress, among many others.

Here’s a look at the historic times to keep an eye on tonight:

American record 200 free (flat start/leadoff): 1:29.50, Haas

Fastest 200 free relay split in history (flying start): 1:30.22, Farris

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from Austin. And follow @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for even more up-to-the-second highlights.

800 FREE RELAY – Timed finals

NCAA Record: NC State (Vazaios, Held, Molacek, Ress), 2018 – 6:05.31

American Record: Texas (Haas, Newkirk, Roberts, Katz), 2018 – 6:07.59

U.S. Open Record: NC State (Vazaios, Held, Molacek, Ress), 2018 – 6:05.31

Meet Record: NC State (Vazaios, Held, Molacek, Ress), 2018 – 6:05.31

2018 Champion: NC State (Vazaios, Held, Molacek, Ress) – 6:05.31

Top 8 Finishers: