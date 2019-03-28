CPAC Girls, Led by Kate Douglass, Highlight Ithaca Sectional Psychs

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS ITHACA

March 28-31, 2019

Ithaca, NY

SCY

Among the cluster of sectional meets going on this weekend across the U.S. is the one in Ithaca, NY. Notably, while this meet is in short course yards, another sectional meet will be going on further west in Buffalo, NY, but in long course meters.

In Ithaca, the team to watch will be the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. They’ve had a group of elite swimmers on the girls’ side over the last few years, and have been a bit of a pipeline for a University of Virginia team on the rise. Currently, breaststroker and CPAC alum Kaki Christensen is a freshman with UVA, and she just finished 8th in the 200 breast at NCAAs to earn All-American accolades. Meanwhile, CPAC’s Kate Douglass is an incoming freshman for UVA, while Alex Walsh, who trained with CPAC before she moved to Tennessee to join Nashville Aquatic Club, has verbally committed to UVA for 2024.

Douglass is one of the biggest names to watch, however, in Ithaca. An incredibly versatile sprinter, she is the top seed in all five of her events, and her events span every stroke discipline as well as the 200 IM. She’ll race for titles in the 50 free (21.87), 100 fly (51.95), 100 back (54.53), 100 breast (1:00.62), and 200 IM (1:56.09).

In the 50 free, CPAC’s depth is unmatched, as their own Maxine Parker (22.44) and Bridget Semenuk (22.46) are seeded second and third, respectively, with no other swimmer under 23 seconds. Parker, a 2020 Georgia verbal commit, is the top seed in the 200 free (1:46.21) and is also entered in the 100 back (55.76). Semenuk, a 2019 Texas commit, is the top seed in the 100 free (49.18), while she’s entered in six other events total.

Elizabeth Boeckman is the fourth major piece to the puzzle for CPAC, as she’s the top seed in both the 500 free (4:47.19) and the 1000 free (9:53.70). The four girls combine for top seeds in nine out of 14 individual events, and their relays should be unstoppable.

On the boys’ side, Andy Lee of Twisters Swim Club and Nick Vance of West Chicago Sharks are the top names to watch. Lee, a 2019 USC commit, is the top seed in the 50 free (20.38), 100 free (45.08), and 100 fly (48.13) as well as the 2nd seed behind Vance’s 48.70 in the 100 back (48.98). In addition to leading the 100 back, 2019 Florida State commit Vance is the top seed in the 200 back (1:44.34), 200 IM (1:48.28), and 400 IM (3:50.44), his three other individual races.