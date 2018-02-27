NAG Record-holder Kate Douglass Adds Her Verbal to UVA Class of 2023

Kate Douglass, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Pelham, New York, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia’s class of 2023 where she will join Maddie Donohoe of The Fish and Ella Nelson of Nashville Aquatic Club. Douglass wrote on social media:

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Virginia!! Go Hoos! 💙⚔️🧡”

Douglass is a junior at Pelham Memorial High School and currently swims for Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (although most of her best SCY times come from her years at Westchester Aquatic Club). One of the top sprinter freestylers in the nation, she owns the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 50 yard free (22.04, tied with Simone Manuel). Douglass is also a superb breaststroker; she was runner-up in the 50 free and placed third in the 100 breast, 4th in the 200 IM and 8th in the 200 breast at 2017 Winter Juniors East. She also competed in the 100 free, in which she won the C final with the 4th-fastest time in the meet (49.10) and the 100 fly.

Douglass won the 100 free and was runner-up in the 50 as a freshman at the New York Public School high school championship. The following year she won both events, setting NY state records in the process. She represented Team USA at 2017 FINA Junior World Championships, earning a silver medal as part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Douglass’ best times would already have impacted UVA’s results at the ACC Championships. She would have scored in the A finals of the 50 free, 100 breast and 200 breast, the B final of the 200y IM, and the C finals of the 100 free and 200 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.04

100 free – 48.54

200 free – 1:48.10

100 breast – 1:00.26

200 breast – 2:10.59

200 IM – 1:58.12

100 back – 55.72

100 fly – 54.81

