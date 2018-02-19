UVA Lands the Top In-state Talent for Class of 2023: Maddie Donohoe

Distance freestyle standout Maddie Donohoe has announced she will join the University of Virginia women’s swimming and diving team, recently crowned 2018 ACC Champions, in the fall of 2019. Donohoe is a junior at Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School in Arlington, Virginia. Donohoe made her announcement following Virginia’s stellar performances, especially in freestyle, at ACCs. She wrote on social media:

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swim and academic career at the University of Virginia! Thank you to my coaches and to everyone who has gotten me to this point. I cannot wait to swim for UVA! Go Hoos🔹🔸’

Donohoe swims for The Fish year-round. She is a member of the 2017-2018 Women’s National Junior Team, selected for her performance in the 1500 free (16:30.74) at 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships. Donohoe only just turned 16 in November but she has already established herself as one of the top distance freestylers in history in the 15-16 age group. With a whole summer left to swim in LCM, her 16:30.74 in the 1500 already ranks 28th, her 800 time (8:41.54) is 57th, and her 400 free (4:15.48) is 93rd. In SCY she ranks 13th all-time in the 1650 free (16:01.60), 21st in the 1000 (9:37.78), and 80th in the 500 free (4:44.27).

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Donohoe won the 200/500 freestyle events last month at the National Catholic Swimming & Diving Championships, which was a repeat of her performance as a sophomore at the 2017 VISAA Swimming and Diving Championships last season. At Winter Nationals in December she placed third in the 1650, 8th in the 500, 15th in the 200 back, and 20th in the 200 free.

The Cavs are picking up a big in-state talent with Donohoe’s verbal commitment. She would have been Virginia’s top scorer in the 1650 at 4th at this weekend’s ACC Championships. She also would have made the B final of the 500 free, an event in which her future UVA training partner, freshman Paige Madden, placed 5th.

Donohoe’s top SCY times would rank on UVA’s all-time lists at #4 for the 1650 and #3 for the 1000 free. She has times that are similar to UVA great Leah Smith when she committed to the Cavaliers. Smith was a 16:02 miler at 16 years old; she left UVA with 15:25.30, the third top performer and the 7th-fastest performance of all-time.

Donohoe’s best SCY times to date:

1650 free – 16:01.60

1000 free – 9:37.78

500 free – 4:44.27

200 free – 1:47.75

200 back – 1:59.16

200 fly – 2:00.96

