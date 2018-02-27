Hawken Girls Win Ohio D2 Champs, Bybee Posts 1:34.0 200 Free

OHIO D2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21st – 23rd, 2018

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, Ohio

GIRLS MEET

The Hawken girls dominated this meet, surging to a team title with over double the points of the 2nd place team finisher, Hathaway Brown.

Hawken won the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, were DQ’d in the A final of the 200 free relay, and got big performances out of Portia Del Rio Brown, Abby Hay, and Bainon Hart. Brown took individual victories in the 200 IM (2:00.04) and 100 back (54.47), one of several double winners in the meet. Hay was 2nd in the 200 IM (2:01.26) and 2nd in the 100 fly (55.12), while Hart took 2nd in the 50 free (23.24).

Cora Dupre of Mariemont was one of the double winners, taking the sprints with a 22.56 in the 50 and a 49.20 in the 100. Lucy Callard of Seven Hills took the longer free races, going 1:48.81 in the 200 free and 4:51.11 in the 500 free.

Scores – Top 5

Hawken 345 Hathaway Brown 157 St Ursula Academy 148 Mariemont 141 Columbus School for Girls 136

BOYS MEET

The meet was much closer on the boys’ side, with University School finishing ahead of Hawken by only 8 points. University won the meet without winning any events, a testament to their depth.

Cody Bybee of Bellbrook was the big star of the meet, winning two individual events and dropping big times in both of his events. Bybee, an Arizona State commit, won the 200 free with a 1:34.02, a win by over nine full seconds. Meanwhile, in the 100 fly, he was 47.36 to finish well ahead of 2nd place Zeb Hart of Hawken (48.61). Hart is Bainon Hart‘s older brother, and his older sister is Crile Hart, a freshman at Kenyon and a D3 standout.

Adam Chaney of Fenwick swept the sprints, going 20.40 in the 50 and 44.26 in the 100. The sophomore has been in headlines lately as part of the NAG record-breaking relays from the club team Mason Manta Rays with the Foster brothers Jake and Carson.

Waynesville sophomore Owen Conley won twice, too, taking the 200 IM (1:48.94) and 500 free (4:31.22). Another sophomore, CJ Layne of Bowling Green, swam to a time of 55.83 to take the 100 breast.

In the 100 back, there was a tie for first between Columbus Academy’s Jacob Eismann and Bellbrook’s John Sampson (49.34). Another ASU commit, sophomore Will Rose, was just one hundredth back at 49.35.

Scores – Top 5