Matthew Lincoln Added To USA Swimming’s Banned List

Former New York swim coach Matthew Lincoln has been added to USA Swimming’s list of banned coaches. Lincoln was caught in a sting operation and charged with child enticement earlier this month.

Lincoln was previously the head coach of the Golden Comets Swim Club near Rochester, NY. He was targeted by police as subject of a sting operation after the parent of an 11-year-old girl told police Lincoln had texted their daughter.

Police say Lincoln was texting and arranging to meet what he thought was a 16-year-old girl. The girl was actually a Brighton police officer. Police say Lincoln asked the girl for nude pictures and sent illicit photos of himself. Lincoln was later terminated from his position at the club after his arrest.

He now appears on USA Swimming’s list of permanently banned individuals as of February 16. The reason for his ban is a single section of USA Swimming’s Code of Conduct:

304.3.17: Violation of the SafeSport code.

