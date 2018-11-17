CPAC Freestyler Bridget Semenuk Commits to Texas

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Bridget Semenuk from Riverside, Connecticut has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for the Texas Longhorns in 2019-20. She will join fellow commits Kelly Pash, Mary Smutny, and Miranda Heckman in the class of 2023. A senior at Greenwich High School, Semenuk swims for Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club and is a rangy freestyler with national time standards extending from the 50 to the 800/1000. She is also a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and 400 IM. Her sweet spot is the 100/200 free, making her valuable both individually and to the Longhorns’ relays.

Semenuk has had an outstanding year. She lit up Ithaca Sectionals in March, winning the 200 free (with an Ithaca College pool record) and 200 IM (for a 3.6-second improvement), finishing 2nd in the 50/100 free, and placing 5th in the 100 fly. She snagged PBs in all 5 events. She also split 22.49 on the end of CPAC’s medley relay, 50.87 anchoring the 400 medley relay, and 50.00 on the end of the 400 free relay, all of which broke Eastern Zone Sectional records.

This summer she wrapped up her long course season at the 2018 TYR ISCA Summer Senior Championships and again had stellar performances. She won the 100 free (56.23) and 200 free (2:01.19), and was 2nd in the 50 free (26.10), 3rd in the 400 free (4:19.86) and 200 IM (2:20.42), 5th in the 100 breast (1:15.89), and 11th in the 100 fly (1:03.82). She earned PBs in the 100/200/400 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Her 200 free time landed her on USA Swimming’s 2018 18 & Under World 100 List.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.66

100 free – 49.39

200 free – 1:47.05

500 free – 4:52.41

1000 free – 10:05.56

1650 free – 16:57.67

200 IM – 2:01.35

400 IM – 4:22.32

100 fly – 55.00