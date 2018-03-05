3x California State Champ Miranda Heckman Verbals to Texas

Miranda Heckman of Pleasanton Seahawks, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Livermore, California, has announced her intention to swim for the University of Texas beginning in the fall of 2019. Heckman is the third verbal commitment to the Longhorns’ women’s team, following Cora Dupre and Mary Smutny.

“It is with great pride and excitement that I have the privilege of announcing my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas Class of 2023. I chose the Longhorns because of the outstanding coaching staff, the amazing facilities and my instant bond with the team. I believe they will help me achieve the success I strive for both academically and athletically. I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me throughout this process. Hook ‘em! 🧡🤘🏼”

Heckman is one of the top distance swimmers in the high school class of 2019. She’ll take over for Joanna Evans, currently a junior, who was the Longhorns’ only scorer in the 200 free and 1650 free at NCAAs last year. Current sophomore Lauren Case tied for 16th in prelims of the 500.

Heckman attends Granada High School in Livermore and is the defending California State champion in both the 200 free and 500 free. She first won the 200 (1:47.54) and the 500 (4:43.79) at the 2017 CIF North Coast Section Championships as a freshman, then returned last May to double again with 1:47.70 and 4:47.13, respectively. At the 2017 California State Meet, she won the 200 free (1:47.21) and the 500 free (4:45.28), and set the state record in the 500 in prelims with 4:41.53. (As a freshman she’d placed third in the 200 and won the 500.) Heckman has speed at the shorter end too; she anchored Granada 200 free and 400 free relays in 22.59 and 49.94.

Heckman represented Team USA at the 2017 FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis. She placed 26th in the 400 free (4:24.91) and swam a leg (2:02.39) on the fourth-place 4×200 free relay. She was an A finalist in both the 200 free and 400 free at 2017 Summer Juniors, and a B finalist in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:28.51

1000 free – 9:50.10

500 free – 4:41.53

200 free – 1:46.79

400 IM – 4:15.91

200 IM – 2:04.79

100 back – 55.61

