Longhorns Earn 2019-20 Verbal Commitment from 3x OHSAA Champ Cora Dupre

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Cora Dupre has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2019-20 school year. Dupre will join Mary Smutny in the class of 2023.

“I am incredibly excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for the University of Texas!!! I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! Hook ’em!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Dupre is a junior at Mariemont High School. She won the sprint free double at the 2018 OHSAA Division II Championships last weekend, after having won the 200 free a year ago as a sophomore. Dupre went 22.56 and 49.20 at States, notching a PB in the latter.

Dupre swims year-round for Mason Manta Rays. At 2017 Winter Juniors East, she placed 7th in the 50 free, 21st in the 100 free, and 42nd in the 200 free. She also competed in the 100 back and anchored all five relays. She had a strong LCM season last summer, going best times in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. She also won the 50 free, was runner-up in the 100 free, and placed 7th in the 200 free at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup last March.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.51

100 free – 49.20

200 free – 1:48.65

50 back – 25.90

100 back – 55.16

200 back – 2:00.19

200 IM – 2:03.25

https://twitter.com/RAYSswimming/status/970470378782027777/

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].