Erika Brown‘s breakout performance at the 2018 SEC Championships turned a lot of heads. Erika swept her individual events in the 50 free (21.39), 100 free (47.17), and her new signature event 100 fly (49.85). Now she’s only the 2nd woman in history to break the 50 second barrier in the 100 fly. Moreover, Brown split 49.11 100 fly on the medley relay, the fastest split in history. Brown’s 49.11 surpasses Kelsi Worrell‘s 2016 mark of 49.25.
Brown, who swam a 55 point 100 fly last year, credits her University of Tennessee teammates and coach Matt Kredich for her dramatic success this season.
Brown’s star is rising fast. Can she keep it rolling at the 2018 NCAA DI Championships? Can Brown break the American Record, 49.43? I think she wins NCAAs with about the same time as her SEC effort, 49.8, but I see her breaking the AR next year. What do you think?
Follow Erika Brown on Instagram here.
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Erika Brown Aims for American Record: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com"
Should’ve mentioned this in the post…. I’m a Tennessee alum, a big fan of Coach Matt Kredich, and love what he’s done with the program. So, I’m a little biased on the VOL side of things. Still, Brown earns the spotlight for a such a great SEC Championship performance. It’ll be interesting to see how she evolves over the years….
Erika “Downtown Smash Mouth” Brown for the trifecta? 20.9/49.3/46.4 with this gal anything is possible.
Nah, Mel, If anybody reading this doesn’t know the Great Mel Stewart is a Tennessee alum, they need to go study their US Swimming history! 😉
Can she challenge Manuel and Weitzeil in the 50? I think she has a shot if one of them are a little off to get second. She should be first in 100 fly I can see 49 low or 48 high. 100 free will also be fun to see she could also challenge them if she goes 46 mid.
48 high 100 fly? Whoa…. I’d like to see that!
She’s improved so much so it may not be as hard for her to drop even more at NCAAs.
You have to give a lot of credit to her coaches. They changed her mindset regarding her role as a teammate, and convinced her that she could be a Top Swimmer.
Erika has catapulted to the top of NCAA swimming with her fast swims. She gets another chance to break the records at NCAAs.