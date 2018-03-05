Erika Brown Aims for American Record: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Erika Brown‘s breakout performance at the 2018 SEC Championships turned a lot of heads. Erika swept her individual events in the 50 free (21.39), 100 free (47.17), and her new signature event 100 fly (49.85). Now she’s only the 2nd woman in history to break the 50 second barrier in the 100 fly. Moreover, Brown split 49.11 100 fly on the medley relay, the fastest split in history. Brown’s 49.11 surpasses Kelsi Worrell‘s 2016 mark of 49.25.

Brown, who swam a 55 point 100 fly last year, credits her University of Tennessee teammates and coach Matt Kredich for her dramatic success this season.

Brown’s star is rising fast. Can she keep it rolling at the 2018 NCAA DI Championships? Can Brown break the American Record, 49.43? I think she wins NCAAs with about the same time as her SEC effort, 49.8, but I see her breaking the AR next year. What do you think?

Follow Erika Brown on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.