Yet Another Longhorn Verbal: Carmel’s Kelly Pash Adds to Class of 2023

Joining Cora Dupre, Mary Smutny, and Miranda Heckman, Carmel, Indiana’s Kelly Pash has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas women’s swimming and diving team. The high school junior will begin in the fall of 2019. Pash declared on social media:

“VERY excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas!!!! Thankful for everyone’s support along the way! Hook ‘em!🤘🏼🧡🐂”

Pash swims for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club. A NISCA All-American, she is highly versatile, with national-level time standards in every single event except the 1650 free and the 100 breast. Pash is coming off the 2018 IHSAA Girls State Championship in which she won the 100 free (48.59), 200 free (1:45.50), 200 medley relay (22.21 anchor), and 400 free relay (48.73 anchor). Two months earlier she won the 100 free and 200 free, was runner-up in the 400 IM, took third in the 200 IM, and placed 4th in the 200 fly at Winter Juniors East. (Her 200 free victory was a thrilling come-from-behind win over future Texas teammate Smutny.) She went best times in all five events. She then improved her 50/500 free, 200 back, and 200 fly times at the American Short Course Championships last weekend.

Pash represented the United States at the 2017 FINA Junior World Championships last summer. She won three silver medals: women’s 4x100m free relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay, and mixed 4x100m free relay.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:55.29

100 back – 54.22

50 back – 25.56

500 free – 4:44.80

200 free – 1:45.25

100 free – 48.55

50 free – 22.76

400 IM – 4:10.97

200 IM – 1:58.02

200 fly – 1:57.15

200 breast – 2:14.47

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].