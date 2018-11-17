Haley Hynes Clocks 51.24 100 Back At Day 2 Finals Of Mizzou Invite

2018 MIZZOU INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2018

Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Aquatic Center

Meet Schedule

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Mizzou, 1:37.03 Arkansas, 1:37.89 San Diego State, 1:39.39

The Missouri women opened the session with a win by eight-tenths over Arkansas in the 200 medley relay, getting under the NCAA provisional cut of 1:37.39 in 1:37.03. Haley Hynes led them off with a blazing 23.79 50 back, just off her best of 23.63, and they also had some fast splits from Annie Ochitwa (22.92) on fly and Sarah Thompson (22.03) on free.

Arkansas finished 2nd in 1:37.89, with a solid 27.48 breast split from Sydney Angell and then an incredible 21.21 free leg from Anna Hopkin. Hopkin went 21.64 flat start last night for the top time in the country.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Mizzou, 1:24.75 BYU, 1:27.35 CBU, 1:27.87

The Missouri men finished just two-tenths off the NCAA Auto time to win the relay by 2.6 seconds, clocking 1:24.75 with some quick splits from Nick Alexander (21.21), Jordan O’Brien (23.59), Daniel Hein (20.67) and Mikel Schreuders (19.08).

BYU edged California Baptist for 2nd in 1:27.35, with a quick 18.94 anchor from Payton Sorenson.

Women’s 400 IM

Peyton Palsha of Arkansas had her 2nd-fastest swim ever to win the women’s 400 IM in 4:12.97, trailing only her 4:11.41 from last season’s SECs, while McKenna Meyer of San Diego State edged out Missouri’s Kylie Dahlgren for 2nd in 4:15.03. Dahlgren set a best time in the prelims in 4:11.47, but was well off that tonight for 3rd in 4:15.30.

Men’s 400 IM

Alex Walton edged past his lifetime best set at this meet last year by .05 to win the men’s 400 IM in 3:44.03, clearing the field by over four seconds. Brandon Schuster of Cal Baptist hit a new best time of 3:48.29 to take 2nd, beating out Tiger Carter Grimes (3:49.80) who added over three seconds from the heats.

Women’s 200 Free

Samantha Porter lowered her best time of 1:46.71 to win the women’s 200 free in 1:46.44, beating out Missouri teammate Courtney Evensen (1:48.01) and Florida International’s Great Britain native Megan Bowen (1:48.69). Molly Gowans of Mizzou had set the pace in the prelims in 1:47.54, but faded to 5th tonight in 1:49.03.

Men’s 200 Free

Mikel Schreuders was a few one-hundredths faster than he was in the prelims to win the men’s 200 free in 1:33.54 as Mizzou swept the top-6 spots. His prelim 1:33.61 stood as the #1 time in the country for a while, but it was passed tonight by Indiana’s Mohamed Samy (1:32.97) at the IU Invite.

His teammates Giovanny Lima (1:34.36) and Jack Dahlgren (1:35.69) were both a bit faster than the prelims as well, with Lima tying his 2nd-fastest ever (best is 1:34.22) and Dahlgren going his 2nd-fastest ever, just three-tenths off his lifetime best 1:35.39.

Women’s 100 Breast

Bailee Nunn of Drury added a few tenths and Klara Thormalm of San Diego State dropped a few tenths from prelims to make the women’s 100 breast final a close one, with Nunn prevailing with the win in 1:00.24. Thormalm had been a PB of 1:00.79 this morning, and knocked it down to 1:00.43 tonight to take 2nd.

Men’s 100 Breast

The Mizzou trio of Caleb Hicks, Jordan O’Brien and Nick Staver all registered new personal best times to sweep the top-3 spots in the men’s 100 breast, with Hicks earning the win in 52.57 to lower his old best of 52.95 from this meet last year.

O’Brien improved his prelim best of 52.69 in 52.62 to take 2nd, and Staver, who took off over a second from his best in the heats in 53.17, cracked 53 for the first time tonight in 52.79. Hicks and O’Brien are both under the time that got invited to NCAAs last season (52.75).

Women’s 100 Back

Haley Hynes swam a new lifetime best in another 1-2-3 sweep for Mizzou in the women’s 100 back, clocking 51.24 to take out her 51.50 from the 2018 SECs. That ties her with Elise Haan for the #2 time in the country, as Haan went 51.24 tonight at the IU Invite.

Her teammate Sarah Thompson had broken 53 for the first time this morning in 52.93, and took another big chunk off for another PB tonight in 52.31.

Men’s 100 Back

Nick Alexander lowered his best time for the third consecutive time this weekend to win the men’s 100 back, breaking 46 seconds for the first time in 45.93. Alexander had gone best times of 46.28 and 46.26 on last night’s medley relay and at this morning’s prelims respectively.

His teammate Daniel Hein was slightly off his relay (46.36) and prelim (46.48) swims to take 2nd in 46.50.

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Mizzou, 7:11.48 Arkansas, 7:13.50 Florida International, 7:20.14

The Mizzou women topped Arkansas by two seconds to win the 800 free relay, with Courtney Evensen (1:47.39) and Molly Gowans (1:47.02) giving them their top two legs for a final time of 7:11.48.

Arkansas’ swim was highlighted by Anna Hopkin‘s lead-off, as she crushed a 1:45.48 to demolish her best of 1:51.13 set in October. They finished in 7:13.50, with FIU 3rd in 7:20.14.

Men’s 800 Free Relay

CBU, 6:33.48 Drury, 6:37.40 BYU, 6:38.20

With no Mizzou teams competing California Baptist won the men’s 800 free relay in 6:33.48, with their top two legs coming from Brandon Schuster (1:37.14) on the lead-off and Justin Quiroga (1:37.69) swimming second. Drury placed 2nd in 6:37.40 with their fastest leg coming on the lead-off from Joan Casanovas (1:37.93), and BYU was 3rd in 6:38.20 with all four of their swimmers splitting 1:39.

Note: Team scores have not been updated on Meet Mobile for the women’s teams.

