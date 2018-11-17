Watch Men’s and Women’s 200 Medley Relays From IU Invite

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

Night 2 of 3 at the IU Invite in Bloomington will be a jam packed one with seven women’s and seven men’s events on the schedule.

Among the highlights will be reigning NCAA champions and American Record holders Lilly Kingand Ian Finnerty, both of Indiana, swimming in the women’s and men’s 100 breaststroke. For a full recap of this morning’s prelims click here.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL

NC State, 1:35.60 Indiana, 1:35.86 Louisville, 1:36.31

The NC State women won a tight race with Indiana and Louisville in the women’s 200 medley relay as all three teams achieved the NCAA Automatic standard of 1:36.75.

Elise Haan (24.14) got them the lead with a quick backstroke leg, and then Sophie Hansson(26.49), Sirena Rowe (23.56) and Ky-lee Perry (21.41) got the job done for a final time of 1:35.60.

Indiana’s Lilly King erased nearly all of their deficit after the backstroke with a 25.43 split on breast, and then Christie Jensen vaulted the Hoosiers into the lead on fly with a 23.14 leg. Ileah Doctor still had a very strong split in 21.94, but was caught by Perry and they settled for 2nd in 1:35.86.

Louisville was 3rd in 1:36.75, with all around strong splits from Alina Kendzior (24.50), Maria Astashkina (27.03), Grace Oglesby (23.01) and Casey Fanz (21.77).

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL

NC State, 1:24.57 Louisville, 1:25.19 Indiana, 1:25.25

The NC State men kept their relay streak alive with a win to start the session off in the 200 medley, as they end up missing the ‘A standard by .01 in 1:24.57. Coleman Stewart (21.22), Nyls Korstanje(20.43) and Justin Ress (18.70) had the fastest splits in the field on back, fly and free, and Daniel Graber was decent on breast with a 24.22.

Louisville (1:25.19) edged Indiana (1:25.25) and ASU (1:25.32) in a close race for 2nd, with Nicolas Albiero popping a nice 21.63 on back, Evgenii Somov (23.89) going sub-24 on breast and Zach Harting (20.71) and Andrej Barna (18.96) also strong with sub-21 and sub-19 legs on fly and free. Indiana had the fastest breast split from Ian Finnerty (23.51), and Arizona State had blistering opening and closing legs from Zachary Poti (21.48) and Evan Carlson (18.86).