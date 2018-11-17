Michael Andrew Fires Off Another American Record, This Time 50 Fly

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

19-year-old Michael Andrew earned his 2nd American Record in as many days while competing on the final day of the 2018 FINA World Cup Series in Singapore.

Competing in the morning heats of the men’s 50m butterfly, MA clocked a time of 22.37 to claim the top seed ahead of Singapore’s Joseph Schooling and Belarus’ Yauhen Tsurkin. Schooling will enter tonight’s final as the #2 swimmer in 22.76, while Tsurkin is in the mix with 22.78.

For Andrew, his morning effort of 22.37 shaved .01 off of the previous American Record held by Olympian Tom Shields. Shields produced the 22.38 former standard at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in the semi-finals. The former Cal Bear ultimately earned silver in 22.40.

Andrew’s previous personal best rested at the 22.39 clocked just last week at the Tokyo stop of this series. His time tonight replaces Shields as the #10 performer all-time in the event.

Last night Andrew produced a new American Record in the 50m breaststroke, but fell one spot shy of a medal, finishing in 4th. He’ll look to improve on that result in this event come this evening’s final.