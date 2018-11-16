Sophie Hansson Hits 58.6 100 Breast at IU Invite Day 2 Prelims

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

WOMEN’S EVENTS

The big swim on the women’s side came from Sophie Hansson, a freshman from NC State. The Swedish breaststroker posted a lifetime best as she’s making her way through her first yards season, going 58.60 this morning in the 100 breast. IU freshman Noelle Peplowski was 2nd with a PR 59.18, ahead of Lilly King‘s 59.66 and Louisville’s Mariia Astashkina (59.87). King was likely just cruising — she was 56.33 on their 400 medley last night.

NC State took two more top seeds this morning. In the 400 IM, Makayla Sargent broke 4:10 for the first time, going 4:09.57 for the fastest time by nearly two seconds. Sargent had a huge summer, going 4:40.24 in long course to take 6th at Nationals, so look for her to be an A final candidate in this event come March. Wolfpack senior Elise Haan was 51.55 for a lights-out swim in the 100 back. No other swimmer finished under 53.0.

Mallory Comerford opted for the 100 fly over the 200 free, where she placed 2nd in 51.94, just behind teammate Grace Oglesby (51.70). In the 200 free, Louisville’s Arina Openysheva took top honors with a 1:46.07, edging out ASU’s Emma Nordin (1:46.66) and IU’s Peplowski (1:47.06).

MEN’S EVENTS

NC State and Indiana split with two top prelims swims each. The Wolfpack men had Coleman Stewart go 45.81 in the 100 fly — he was the only swimmer under 46. The next event, the 400 IM, Andreas Vazaios posted a 3:48.79, just enough to get past Louisville’s Daniel Sos (3:49.35) and NC State’s Eric Knowles (3:49.85).

In the 200 free, notably, NC State had zero swimmers make the A final, though none of the three returners from last year’s NCAA title-winning 800 free relay were entered in the event. Nyls Korstanje was 1:36.23 for 9th as their top finisher. Indiana’s Zach Apple was 1:34.12, a full second ahead of 2nd place Grant House of ASU (1:35.27).

Ian Finnerty was equally dominant in the 100 breast, sailing to a 52.13 to win by over a second. IU had a 1-2 there with Gary Kostbade‘s 53.43. In the 100 back, Zach Poti of ASU was the only finisher under 46 with a 45.93 to lead the way there.