Mikel Schreuders Hits 1:33.61 200 Free At Mizzou Invite Prelims

2018 MIZZOU INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2018

Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Aquatic Center

Below, check out a recap of this morning’s events from the 2018 Mizzou Invitational.

Women’s Events

Haley Hynes of Mizzou had the top swim of the morning on the women’s side in the 100 back, clocking 51.97 for the top seed over teammate Sarah Thompson (52.93). That comes just off Hynes’ season-best 51.80 from the medley relay last night and here lifetime best of 51.50.

Thompson’s swim was her first time under 53, with her old best time standing at 53.71 from the 2018 NCAAs.

The Mizzou trio of Molly Gowans (1:47.54), Courtney Evensen (1:47.82) and Samantha Porter (1:47.93) were the three fastest swimmers in the 200 freestyle by a wide margin, with Gowans’ time a new best by over four seconds (1:51.96). Evensen swam her best time of 1:46.83 at this meet last year.

Kylie Dahlgren dropped over a second for the top seed in the women’s 400 IM, clocking 4:11.47, and Arkansas’ Peyton Palsha had her fastest swim outside of the 2018 SECs for 2nd in 4:13.65.

Bailee Nunn of Drury took the top seed in the 100 breast in 1:00.00, just off her best of 59.63, and San Diego State’s Klara Thormalm went a new best for the 2nd seed in 1:00.79.

Men’s Events

There were a few very fast times on the men’s side, including a 46.26 100 back from Mizzou’s Nick Alexander and a 1:33.61 200 free from Mikel Schreuders.

Schreuders’ swim surpasses Mohamed Samy‘s 1:33.75 from the ACC/B1G meet for tops in the country, and is well under last season’s NCAA invite time (1:34.48). Schreuders went 1:33.24 at this meet last year, and his best stands at 1:32.92.

Giovanny Lima (1:34.81) and Jack Dahlgren (1:35.84) qualified 2nd and 3rd, with Dahlgren’s swim being his 2nd-fastest ever.

Alexander had improved his best time by over a second on the lead-off of last night’s 400 medley relay in 46.28, and then brought it down another .02 this morning in 46.26. His teammate Daniel Hein, who led off their ‘B’ relay last night in 46.36, qualified 2nd into the final in 46.48. No one else in the field broke 48.

Another Tiger Jordan O’Brien, who split sub-52 on the breaststroke leg of the medley relay, lowered his flat start time this morning in 52.69, breaking his 52.82 from February. His Mizzou teammates Nick Staver (53.17) and Caleb Hicks (53.28) qualified 2nd and 3rd, with Staver’s swim a new best by over a second.

In the 400 IM, Alex Walton led the way in 3:45.56 over Carter Grimes (3:46.49). Walton swam his lifetime best of 3:44.08 at this meet last year.