Canadian Freestyler Janelle Gursoy Commits to SMU

Janelle Gursoy from Ajax in Ontario, Canada has committed to Southern Methodist University’s class of 2023.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University! I love everything about SMU, and it is the perfect fit for me as a student and an athlete. I cannot wait to be a part of such an incredible team and program! Pony Up!!”

Gursoy specializes in freestyle and IM. She finished 5th in the 50 free and 15th in the 100 free at this summer’s Canadian Junior Championships. In April she finaled in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 50 fly at Eastern Canadian Championships, and took home a PB in the 50m fly. In the last month she has already improved her lifetime bests in the SCM 50/100/200 back and 50 fly.

Gursoy’s top converted times would have added points to SMU’s haul at 2018 AAC Championships in the A final of the 50 free and B finals of the 100/200 free.

Top times (converted to SCY):

50 LCM free – 26.50 (23.15)

100 LCM free – 58.28 (51.06)

200 LCM free – 2:06.83 (1:51.37)

200 LCM IM – 2:22.96 (2:05.90)

100 LCM fly – 1:05.00 (57.29)

100 LCM back – 1:06.24 (58.59)

