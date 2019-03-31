Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Top 4 Team Celebration Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
  • Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live results

The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw California score the most points of any team in 15 years. The top 4 teams were made up of Cal, Texas, Indiana and NC State. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the post-meet excitement.

Cal Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Texas Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Indiana Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

NC State Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Swimmer of the meet Andrew Seliskar hypes up the Cal men one last time (photo: Jack Spitser)

First he slips, next he leaps (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Men ready to get their trophy (photo: Jack Spitser)

Dave Durden Interview (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Huddle Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Senior Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Men greet the parents and alumni (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

Whitley leaps into the water (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Celebration (photo: Jack Spitser)

NCAA Champions. What a meet. (photo: Jack Spitser)

