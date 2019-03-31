2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Top 4 Team Celebration Photo Vault

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Psych Sheet

Live results

The 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships saw California score the most points of any team in 15 years. The top 4 teams were made up of Cal, Texas, Indiana and NC State. SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was on deck to catch all of the post-meet excitement.